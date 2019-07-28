TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|44.29
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 6.71%. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.28%
|1.98%
|2.99%
|0%
|2.28%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.