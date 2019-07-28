TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 6.71%. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.