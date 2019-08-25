TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.57 N/A 0.01 405.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is presently more affordable than The Peck Company Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 42.7% respectively. About 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 1.78% stronger performance while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has -52.09% weaker performance.