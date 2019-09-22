TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.