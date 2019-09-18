TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc. Global Medical REIT Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Medical REIT Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 31.33%. Comparatively, 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.