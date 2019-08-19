TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Far Point Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation.