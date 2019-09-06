TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Crescent Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.