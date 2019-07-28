TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is currently more affordable than Boxwood Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 0%. About 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.