TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.