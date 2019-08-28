TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.