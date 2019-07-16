TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.