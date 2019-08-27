TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 0%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.