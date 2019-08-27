TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 0%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
