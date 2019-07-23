TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sentinel Energy Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.