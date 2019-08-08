TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Contrasting side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.97 N/A 3.90 19.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and REX American Resources Corporation. REX American Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than REX American Resources Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and REX American Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 89% respectively. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.8% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than REX American Resources Corporation

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.