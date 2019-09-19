TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Comparison side by side

Since TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.65 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively Pinterest Inc. has an average target price of $32.13, with potential upside of 6.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pinterest Inc. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.