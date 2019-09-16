TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparison side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.