TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 75.7% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 1.78% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.