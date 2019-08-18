TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 75.7% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 1.78% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.
