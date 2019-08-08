TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.