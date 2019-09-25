TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.