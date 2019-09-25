TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Acquisition Corp.