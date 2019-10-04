TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|13
|0.00
|5.17M
|-0.61
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|39,708,141.32%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 30.6%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
