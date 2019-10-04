TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,708,141.32% -1.5% -0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 30.6%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.