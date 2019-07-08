TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Since TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 18.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.