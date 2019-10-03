TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 39.52%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
