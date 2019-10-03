TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 39.52%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.