TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.