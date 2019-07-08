TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Collier Creek Holdings.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
