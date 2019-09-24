TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.