TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
