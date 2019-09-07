TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 74%. 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.