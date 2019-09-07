TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 74%. 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.