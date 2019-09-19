TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
