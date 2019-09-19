TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 0%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.