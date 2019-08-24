TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 6.49%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
