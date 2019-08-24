TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 6.49%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.