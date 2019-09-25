TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 20.1%. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.