TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 20.1%. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
