TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 30.6%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.