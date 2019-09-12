TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.91% and 30.6%. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
