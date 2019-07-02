TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.