TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Contrasting side by side

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.