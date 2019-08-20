Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Its Position; Harvey Investment Co Has Upped Position in Wabtec (WAB) as Stock Price Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 9.09M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.05M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

