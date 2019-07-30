Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Position Lifted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Stake by $1.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 10,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, down from 97,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 1.55M shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,142 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 28,253 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc accumulated 6,738 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connable Office invested 0.51% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Conning Incorporated accumulated 4,862 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 128,709 shares. Art Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 8,972 shares. Sg Americas Limited invested in 33,771 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 53,353 shares. Korea has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 23,185 are owned by Copeland Capital Lc. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 162,940 shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 11,018 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $59.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl invested in 100 shares. Creative Planning reported 221,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,718 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Co owns 7,054 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 1.26 million shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.79% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 971,415 shares. Turtle Creek Asset holds 0.15% or 36,988 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 933,560 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 273,217 shares. Blue Fin Cap reported 25,195 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 52,428 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 738,477 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).