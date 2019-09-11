Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Market Value Rose While Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Inverness Counsel Upped Its Stake by $674,276 as Stock Value Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 26,019 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 22,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $247.9. About 51,077 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 300,571 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 40,703 shares. Cambridge Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wafra holds 0.67% or 363,687 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,446 shares. 46,328 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 298,696 shares. Chatham Cap Gru Inc owns 9,252 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pnc Incorporated accumulated 525,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corp reported 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company owns 28,782 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,541 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 13,465 shares to 19,392 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 9,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,741 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).