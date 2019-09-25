Tjx Cos (TJX) Shares Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Its Holding; Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped Stake in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Shares Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 143.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 174,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 295,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, up from 121,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 374,074 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 160,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, up from 153,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 1.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 37,030 shares to 456,505 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 75,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,163 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,317 shares to 38,179 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,468 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

