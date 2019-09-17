Tjx Cos (TJX) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Stake by $396,760 as Share Value Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 160,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 153,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 1.17M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 63,146 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 47,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 6.00M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares to 362,148 shares, valued at $48.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 23,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,949 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,706 shares to 44,626 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.