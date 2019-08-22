Tjx Cos (TJX) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Stake by $836,552; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 17,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, up from 14,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $500.27. About 287,228 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 15,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.47 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,217 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $109.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 206,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp owns 125,000 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 223,023 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.07% or 4,157 shares. Columbus Circle owns 105,297 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,744 are held by Private Wealth Ltd Llc. 7,210 are owned by Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation owns 203,655 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gagnon Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.81% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 12,700 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 1,168 are owned by Burns J W & New York. First Long Island Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,682 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.07% or 46,280 shares. 46,810 are held by Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Co. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 540,410 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has invested 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,921 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 258,564 shares. Bryn Mawr Communications owns 354,154 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited has 0.41% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jump Trading has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 48,525 shares. American Century Inc holds 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 12.60 million shares. Rockland Trust Co invested in 4,882 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust invested in 1.37% or 264,887 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8,261 shares to 586,449 shares, valued at $50.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 159,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,558 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

