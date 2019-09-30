Tjx Cos (TJX) Share Value Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted by $5.90 Million Its Holding; Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Its Omnova Solutions (OMN) Position by $467,268 as Shares Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 74.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 113,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 264,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 151,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 2.08 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 77,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 349,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 427,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.68 million market cap company. It closed at $10.07 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,289 shares to 217,379 shares, valued at $37.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,621 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.