Tjx Cos (TJX) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $4.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.17 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1290.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 41,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,205 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 3,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 265.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 105,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 212 shares to 464 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,984 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32,407 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 89,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,820 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

