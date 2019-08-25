Tjx Cos (TJX) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Stake; Sjw Group (SJW) Shares Rose While Water Asset Management Lowered by $481,900 Its Position

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 98,289 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company to SJW Group; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – SJW SAYS “SJW GROUP IS COMMITTED TO EXISTING MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CONNECTICUT WATER, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK TO CLOSE BY YEAR-END 2018”; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES A NEW GO-SHOP PROVISION; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Non-Binding Indication of Interest Doesn’t Constitute Superior Proposal; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16M for 17.70 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SJW Group: Why The ‘One-Sided’ Amendment To The CTWS Merger Agreement? – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “California Water Withdraws $70.00 Per Share Proposal to Acquire SJW Group After Rejection by SJW – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California Water Submits Revised Proposal to Acquire SJW Group for $70.00 Per Share in Cash – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group Announces 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 25,083 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,281 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 158,572 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.07% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 12,416 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 278,796 shares. Water Asset Ltd Liability holds 4.65% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) or 52,512 shares. 100 were accumulated by Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corp. Corecommodity Lc has 0.29% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 8,125 shares. Chemical Bancorporation invested in 0.05% or 7,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 267,830 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 478 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.06% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 42,924 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP has 4.63% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 413,726 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 61,352 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3.27M shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.06% or 61,145 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Com Lc owns 2.25% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.10M shares. Foster Motley holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 46,328 shares. 311,700 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt reported 519,084 shares. Dudley Shanley Inc holds 456,507 shares or 6.29% of its portfolio. Burns J W Company invested in 6,955 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Us Bankshares De reported 534,911 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “TJX Cos. (TJX) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Comp. Sales Up 2%; Offers Q3 & FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).