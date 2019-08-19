Tjx Cos (TJX) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Raised Holding; Medley Cap (MCC) Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 12,700 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against; 20/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 29/03/2018 – METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD – MCC REAL ESTATE AND MCC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CCB TRUST; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Calls for Medley Capital to Pursue Sale of Underlying Investment Portfolio and Management Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTMENTS WAS $746.8 MLN AT MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – TheaterMania: EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher Sings “I’m Here” From The Color Purple at MCC’s Miscast

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 425,812 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold MCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.58 million shares or 3.81% less from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,951 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. Roumell Asset Ltd Liability holds 8.12% or 1.07M shares. Frontfour Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.63M shares or 6.84% of the stock. Stephens Ar has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 26,713 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 10,564 shares. New York-based Moab Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 96,400 shares. Citigroup has 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 146,958 shares or 0% of the stock. 265,627 were reported by Legal General Gru Public Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In invested in 0.03% or 866 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited holds 262,424 shares. 33,815 were reported by Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or. 98,057 are owned by Logan Cap Management. Sather Group Inc holds 1.07% or 98,902 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 42,023 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 4,000 shares. Valinor Limited Partnership has 1.11 million shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0.32% or 210,638 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 3.48M shares. 11.29 million are owned by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Salem Invest Counselors holds 195 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,268 shares. Arrow Finance holds 41,295 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 69,020 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

