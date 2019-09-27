Tjx Cos (TJX) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Stake by $5.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Raised Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 74.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 113,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 264,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 151,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 3.45 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Co stated it has 132,648 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 739,509 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.42% or 23,792 shares. Dt Investment Partners Limited stated it has 36,839 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 39,338 were accumulated by Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Lucas Cap Mngmt has 17,447 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc owns 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 189,241 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 9,450 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 13.83M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Beacon Capital Mngmt holds 11,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Park Circle Com invested in 0.03% or 400 shares. Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv holds 8,877 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,857 shares. Barnett Com Incorporated owns 41 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler holds 2,881 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 682 shares. 39,810 are owned by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.69% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Forte Capital Ltd Company Adv has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lsv Asset stated it has 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 200 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept stated it has 14,000 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,190 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Personal Advsrs has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pennsylvania Trust Co invested in 34,023 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Llc invested in 1.52 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 370,597 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 92,056 shares to 541,493 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,178 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).