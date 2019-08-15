Tjx Cos The (TJX) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Its Position by $16.76 Million as Valuation Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holding by $1.12 Million; Market Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 316,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 4.52 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 2,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 126,325 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 52 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Parkside Bankshares & Trust has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 23 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,893 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 274 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 7,883 shares. Rr Prtn LP owns 6.57% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 266,600 shares. 9,073 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al. Creative Planning reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 36,284 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 17,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap invested in 0.08% or 9,668 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares to 432,949 shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 103,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

