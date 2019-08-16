Tjx Cos New (TJX) Valuation Rose While Nottingham Advisors Increased by $538,056 Its Position; Marinemax (HZO) Valuation Declined While Impala Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 6.98M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 84,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The hedge fund held 722,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, up from 637,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 171,871 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 418,031 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Citigroup reported 676,202 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 11,105 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northern Tru reported 18.12M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.04% or 14,808 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Cap Ct has invested 1.88% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Peoples Financial Service Corporation invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Co reported 262,424 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Llc reported 998,771 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100,800 shares. Utah-based Albion Financial Ut has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 79,790 were reported by Nippon Life Investors Americas. Sfmg Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 5,682 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares to 71,247 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,594 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

