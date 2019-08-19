Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Increased by $583,477 Its Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Lowered Position by $4.73 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 198,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 9.02 million shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 15,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 51,620 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 67,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,356 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares to 266,941 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,359 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

