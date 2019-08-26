Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose While Tyvor Capital Trimmed Position; Alpha Windward Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Raised as Share Price Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.22 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat Chrysler and GM; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 1.85M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “TJX Cos. (TJX) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Comp. Sales Up 2%; Offers Q3 & FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 120,415 shares to 343,515 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

