Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Maintained by Nottingham Advisors Inc; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Has Raised Its Stake

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 57,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 12.32M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 5.12M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 65,079 shares to 261,079 shares, valued at $73.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,606 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 753,200 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp. Seizert Cap Prtn Llc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Valley Advisers Inc holds 4,795 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,832 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,760 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 48,953 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp reported 21,943 shares stake. First Personal Serv accumulated 2,622 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.86% or 60,011 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.48% or 85,584 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 18,366 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Seabridge Ltd stated it has 933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Com invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,250 shares to 30,702 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 52,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

