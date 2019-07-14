Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Has Upped by Nottingham Advisors Inc; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Tobam Has Decreased Its Position

Tobam decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 39,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 163,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 1.00M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares to 71,247 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 45,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 207,004 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt. 782 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1.06M are held by General Amer Investors Co Incorporated. Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,872 shares stake. Tdam Usa holds 209,106 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Ipswich Mngmt holds 0.17% or 10,060 shares. Linscomb & Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 21,018 shares. Ashfield Partners Llc, California-based fund reported 62,160 shares. 26,035 are held by At Bank & Trust. Salem Inv Counselors owns 195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap accumulated 14,554 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Guyasuta Advsrs has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Work – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 203,076 shares to 527,964 shares, valued at $33.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply International Inc by 110,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Leuthold Grp Lc has 0.58% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Blair William Il accumulated 7,412 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,456 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 15,268 shares. 101,483 are held by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 937,187 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 261 shares. Profund Lc holds 3,476 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.38% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Motco has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 200 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 7,804 shares. Century holds 1.59 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 24,472 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24 million for 22.93 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.