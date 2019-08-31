Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Has Raised by Nottingham Advisors Inc; Seatown Holdings Stake in Visa (V) Has Raised by $6.24 Million

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares to 50,784 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,520 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares to 71,247 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 45,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,787 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

