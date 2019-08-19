Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Company; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Valuation Declined While Inca Investments Has Cut Holding by $7.67 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 327,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.46M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 425,212 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $207.32. About 19,963 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,494 shares to 379,536 shares, valued at $22.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,262 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

