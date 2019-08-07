Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lifted Position; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Hightower Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 11,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 397,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, up from 385,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 740,531 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 25,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 79,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 105,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 132,893 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 133 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 46,346 shares. Albion Ut has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,688 shares. Patten Inc holds 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 16,300 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 1.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 43,379 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability holds 61,352 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 15.14M shares or 6.9% of all its holdings. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.93% stake. Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.09M shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 3,842 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.91 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 19,494 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 68,653 shares to 234,035 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 74,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).