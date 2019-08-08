Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Its Stake; Cummins (CMI) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Boosted Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Price Declined

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 8,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 35,438 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 27,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 1.29 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 301,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 million, up from 738,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,900 shares to 41,692 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 536,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

